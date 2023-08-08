Alexa Davalos Not Returning for Season 5 of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

Series regular Alexa Davalos will not be returning for Season 5 of CBS’ “FBI: Most Wanted,” Variety has confirmed.

Hailing from Dick Wolf, “FBI: Most Wanted” focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. David Hudgins and Todd Arnow executive produce.

Davalos joined the series at the beginning of Season 3, playing the role of Kristin Gaines, a member of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force and a former Naval Intelligence Officer. Her character’s exit joins the short list of cast shakeups that have taken place on the Wolf Entertainment show. Davalos’ character originally joined the team after Kellan Lutz, another series regular, exited the series. Lutz played Kenny Crosby, who was written off the show in the Season 3 premiere. In addition to Lutz, former team leader Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), also departed the series in Season 3 and was replaced by Remy Scott, played by Dylan McDermott.

Prior to joining the CBS drama, Davalos starred in “The Man in the High Castle.” Her additional television credits include series regular roles in “Mob City” and “Reunion.” She guest starred in “The Punisher,” “Raines,” “Angel” and “Undeclared.” She also held supporting roles in TV movies “And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself” and “Surrender, Dorothy.”

In the most recent season of the show, Davalos’ character Gaines assisted the team as they worked to help catch the fugitive, Benji, who killed Remy’s brother.

With Hollywood still in the midst of the ongoing strikes, it’s unclear as to when Season 5 of the Dick Wolf series will officially return as writers and SAG actors remain at the picket lines. It’s also unclear at the moment how Gaines’ character will be sent off or if Davalos will return for one episode to close her character’s story.

Deadline was the first to report this news.