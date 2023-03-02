Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty in Double Murder of Wife and Son

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son on Thursday, marking the conclusion of a trial that has gripped the nation.

According to The New York Times, a jury in Colleton County, S.C. declared that Murdaugh, a formerly well-respected lawyer in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina, had killed Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021. The jury also found him guilty on two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The case reached national attention when Netflix released a docuseries, “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” on Jan. 17. Directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, the doc has been a mainstay in Netflix’s most-watched TV shows since its release, bolstered by the fact that Murdaugh’s trial was unfolding at the same time.

More to come…