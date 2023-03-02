×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Becomes Third Most-Streamed Movie in One Measurement Week

Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty in Double Murder of Wife and Son

Alex Murdaugh listens to testimony about cellphones during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, South Carolina. (Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
TNS

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son on Thursday, marking the conclusion of a trial that has gripped the nation.

According to The New York Times, a jury in Colleton County, S.C. declared that Murdaugh, a formerly well-respected lawyer in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina, had killed Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021. The jury also found him guilty on two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The case reached national attention when Netflix released a docuseries, “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” on Jan. 17. Directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, the doc has been a mainstay in Netflix’s most-watched TV shows since its release, bolstered by the fact that Murdaugh’s trial was unfolding at the same time.

More to come…

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad