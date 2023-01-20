Alan Komissaroff, Fox News SVP of News and Politics, Dies Following Heart Attack

Alan Komissaroff, a Fox News senior vice president who supervised the cable-news outlet’s political-news coverage, has died following a heart attack. He was 47 years old.

“This is an extremely difficult day for all of us who worked closely with Alan, and we are completely heartbroken,” said Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace, Fox News Media’s CEO and Fox News Media’s president of news, in a statement. “Alan was a leader and mentor throughout Fox News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle. The recent midterm election coverage was easily one of the finest nights of special coverage he produced throughout his career. And he was the ultimate producer: breaking news, politics, special events — there was no steadier or more trusted colleague to be with in the control room during the most consequential events of our time and his incisiveness and passion for news made our work better. ”

Komissaroff joined Fox News in 1996 when it launched under the auspices of the company formerly known as 21st Century Fox Corp. He worked his way up from the network’s ranks of writers and producers to overseeing coverage of politics, including the network’s Election Night reporting.

“Election night is our Super Bowl, so we try to outdo ourselves every cycle,” the executive told TVNewser in 2020, adding: “Our election night coverage doesn’t have an end time. We are prepared to cover the election for as long as it takes—and even a little longer than that.”

He is survived by his wife, Rachael, and two children. Ben and Olivia.