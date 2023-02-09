‘Loudmouth’: BET Sets Premiere Date for Documentary Honoring Reverend Al Sharpton (TV News Roundup)

BET has announced the cable premiere of the documentary “Loudmouth,” which explores the legacy of social justice leader Reverend Al Sharpton. The documentary will premiere Feb. 25 at 4:30 p.m. on BET, BET Her, VH1, BET+ and Showtime at a later date.

“‘Loudmouth’ tells the story about how and why I had to be loud to call out the racism in a northern city like New York, where you were competing with the bright lights of Broadway,” Rev. Sharpton said in a statement. “In this crucial year, when we are fighting for racial justice in the voting booth and in the streets, I hope this film will inspire the next generation of Loudmouths to get off the sidelines.”

“Loudmouth” features never-before-seen footage of Rev. Sharpton on the frontlines, in the media and in the corridors of power, as well as chronicling how he has spent his lifetime in pursuit of providing a voice for the voiceless. From 1980s Brooklyn to 2020s Minneapolis, the veteran activist has worked to spotlight and reveal the truths of racial injustice and structural racism in America.

“Rev. Al Sharpton sits at the very heart of the battle over the national narrative around race. We are excited to have BET, who has been on the frontline of these efforts, program the cable premiere of this timely documentary,” said writer, producer and director Josh Alexander.

“Loudmouth” was produced by Alexander, Daniel J. Chalfen, Mike Jackson and Kedar Massenburg.

Watch the “Loudmouth” trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

FX announced the Emmy-nominated limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven” will make its linear debut on March 7. The seven-episode series will also remain available to stream on Hulu.

The linear broadcast will begin with the first two episodes, “When God Was Love” and “Rightful Place,” starting at 10 p.m., and the subsequent episodes will air back-to-back each week. See below for the series’ schedule:

March 7 at 10 p.m. – “When God was Love” and “Rightful Place”

March 14 at 10 p.m. – “Surrender” and “Church and State”

March 21 at 10 p.m. – “One Mighty and Strong” and “Revelation”

March 28 at 10 p.m. – “Blood Atonement”

Inspired by the true-crime bestseller of the same name by Jon Krakauer, “Under the Banner of Heaven” details the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her infant daughter in Salt Lake Valley, Utah. Mormon detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates the events that transpired within the Lafferty family, and slowly uncovers buried secrets about LDS religion.

“Under the Banner of Heaven” also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Cleens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat.