Aidy Bryant to Star in Dramedy Thriller Series ‘Lonely Hearts Club,’ Based on Crime Junkie Podcast, in the Works at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Aidy Bryant is set to star in “Lonely Hearts Club,” a dramedy series based on an episode of the Crime Junkies podcast, currently in the works at Peacock. “Beau Is Afraid” filmmaker Ari Aster is executive producing the project.

Set in the late 1940s, “Lonely Hearts Club” is described as a darkly comedic true crime thriller about a lonely woman who falls in love with a dim but handsome con man. Together they form an unlikely “Loser-Bonnie-and-Clyde”-style partnership that ends in lies, murder and the electric chair.

The show is based on an episode of Ashley Flowers’ Crime Junkie podcast entitled “Infamous: The ‘Lonely Hearts’ Killers.”

Bryant is re-teaming with Rob Klein, former head writer of “Saturday Night Live” and executive producer on Bryant’s Hulu series “Shrill,” for the project. Klein and Bryant will write and executive produce “Lonely Hearts Club.” Ashley Flowers and Kevin Mills are executive producing for Crime Junkies parent Audiochuck, while Aster, Lars Knudsen and Emily Hildner are executive producers under the Square Peg banner.

The project hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Bryant and her production company Green Bouquet are currently under an overall deal.

Last year, Bryant wrapped her 10-year run on “Saturday Night Live.” Her most recent starring role in the scripted world was the Hulu comedy “Shrill,” which she co-created. Bryant was nominated for two Emmys while on “SNL,” and one for the third and final season of “Shrill.”

