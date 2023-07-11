Grand Admiral Thrawn Makes Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ Debut in New ‘Ahsoka’ Trailer

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming “Star Wars” series, “Ahsoka,” providing fans a look at the series’ villain, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

It was announced in April at the Star Wars Celebration fan convention, that Lars Mikkelsen would be set to reprise his role as the “Star Wars” villain and embody the character in the live-action series. Thrawn was originally created by author Timothy Zahn as part of a series of 1990s Star Wars novels chronicling the events following 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” and he quickly became a fan-favorite character.

However, after Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, Thrawn’s character was removed from the official “Star Wars” canon. Then in 2016, Dave Filoni revived the character and brought him back into a galaxy far, far away after adding him to the “Star Wars Rebels” animated series. Throughout the show, Mikkelsen voiced the character.

Now, seven years later, Grand Admiral Thrawn will make his first live-action debut in “Ahsoka,” set after the events of “The Mandalorian.” “Ahsoka” stars Rosario Dawson as an older Ahsoka Tano, the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker, as she hunts for Thrawn. She’s also on the lookout for Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), the young Jedi from “Rebels” who disappeared with Thrawn.

In addition to Mikkelsen and Dawson reprising their roles from earlier “Star Wars” series, “Ahsoka” stars Hayden Christensen as Anakin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, David Tennant, Wes Chatham, Ivanna Sakhno, , Temuera Morrison, Diane Lee Inosanto and the late Ray Stevenson.

Filoni serves as the series co-creator, showrunner and executive producer on “Ahsoka” alongside co-creator Jon Favreau, Carrie Beck, Karen Gilchrist, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and R.J. Mino.

Filoni will also direct a select few episodes with additional “Star Wars” directors joining the series, including Steph Green (“The Book of Boba Fett”), Geeta Patel (“The Mandalorian”) and Rick Famuyiwa (“The Mandalorian”), as well as Peter Ramsey (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) and Jennifer Getzinger (“Mad Men”).

“Ahsoka” is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 23. Check out the trailer below.