Netflix’s ‘Agent Elvis’ Adds Kaitlin Olson, Niecy Nash, Johnny Knoxville to Voice Cast, Priscilla Presley to Voice Herself

Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny and Don Cheadle have been added to the cast of Netflix’s forthcoming adult animated comedy, “Agent Elvis.”

The line-up of guest stars includes Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Asif Ali, Fred Armisen, Ego Nwodim, Simon Pegg, Craig Robinson, Gary Cole, George Clinton, Tara Strong, Tony Cavalero. Additionally, Priscilla Presley voices herself in the series.

The cast joins previously announced lead Matthew McConaughey, who will voice Elvis Presley.

In addition, Netflix has announced the show will debut on March 17 while also releasing the first trailer, which can be seen below.

“Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll,” reads the series logline.

Olson will voice CeCe Ryder, the unpredictable and highly skilled secret agent who barges into Elvis’ life when he joins TCB. As a product of the counterculture, she enjoys annoying Elvis but she’s still a headstrong, mission-focused agent.

Knoxville will voice Bobby Ray, Elvis’ not-so-smart best friend and sidekick. As Elvis’ one-man entourage, he’s fully devoted to his boss.

Nash plays Bertie, Elvis’ strong-willed mother figure who runs his day-to-day life and is the only one who can go challenge Elvis. Kenny plays Scatter, Elvis’ weaponized, chain-smoking, degenerate former NASA chimp with a trigger happy dark side.

Cheadle voices The Commander, The unknown spy master who runs the covert agency known as The Central Bureau (TCB). “He’s the mercurial man in charge who knows where all the non-metaphorical bodies are buried,” reads the character’s description.

It’s also worth noting that Academy Award nominee Robert Valley created the animated Elvis Presley’s look and Agent Elvis’ wardrobe is designed by fashion designer John Varvatos.

Created by Presley and John Eddie, Mike Arnold serves as showrunner, headwriter and executive producer alongside Eddie, who serves as co-showrunner and writer. McConaughey, Kevin Noel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter and Marc Rosen executive produce. Fletcher Moules will serve as co-executive producer. “Agent Elvis” is produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse.