‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘P-Valley’ Win Top TV Honors From African American Film Critics Association: Full Winners List

“Abbott Elementary” and “P-Valley” are among the top winners of the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)’s fifth annual TV Honors, which recognizes exceptional achievements in broadcast television and streaming with an emphasis on entertainment representing the Black diaspora.

“Abbott Elementary” took home titles for best TV comedy and best TV writing (awarded to Quinta Brunson) alongside “P-Valley” for best TV drama. Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Williams were also awarded best TV acting (female) and breakout star, respectively.

They join a slate of awardees including J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nicco Annan for best ensemble and best TV acting (male) and Mary Lou Belli, Debbie Allen, Tasha Smith, Henry Chan and Jordan E. Cooper from “The Ms. Pat Show” for best TV directing.

“AAFCA is proud to recognize the brightest talents in television,” said AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson. With the entertainment industry in flux due to the strikes, these incredible talents –from icons to breakouts – still deserve recognition for their outstanding contributions to the television landscape. AAFCA is committed to celebrating all of our winners. Congratulations to all!”

The AAFCA will also honor Jennifer Hudson with the We See You Award, Delroy Lindo with the Legacy Award and Marla Gibbs with the Legend Award. “Ted Lasso” takes home the Inclusion Award alongside “S.W.A.T.” earning the Impact Award.

See the full list of winners below.

Best TV Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best TV Drama

“P-Valley” (Starz)

Best New Show

“Mo” (Netflix)

Best Documentary

“The 1619 Project” (Onyx Collective/ Hulu)

Best Limited Series

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Best TV Movie

“Shooting Stars” (Peacock)

Breakout Star

Jessica Williams — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Best Ensemble

“P-Valley” (Starz)

Best TV Writing

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best TV Directing

Mary Lou Belli, Debbie Allen, Tasha Smith, Henry Chan, Jordan E. Cooper — “The Ms. Pat Show” (BET+)

Best TV Acting (Female)

Niecy Nash-Betts — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Best TV Acting (Male)

J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nicco Annan — “P-Valley” (Starz)

We See You Award

Jennifer Hudson

Legacy Award

Delroy Lindo

Legend Award

Marla Gibbs

Inclusion Award

“Ted Lasso”

Impact Award

“S.W.A.T.”