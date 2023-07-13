The CW Scores Four-Season Rights to 50 ACC College Football and Basketball Games From Raycom, ESPN

The CW network has nabbed the exclusive broadcast rights to 50 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) college football and basketball games each season. The deal is good through 2026-27.

The Nexstar-owned broadcast acquired the rights from Raycom Sports, who sublicenses the rights from ESPN. Raycom Sports will produce all games for The CW.

Per the CW, the first of its 13 ACC football games, a face-off for the Pittsburgh Panthers and Cincinnati Bearcats, will air on on Saturday, Sept. 9. Games will continue airing every Saturday throughout the season in the afternoon and in primetime.

Beginning in December, the CW will broadcast 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games through February, with men’s basketball doubleheaders taking place every Saturday afternoon and women’s basketball games on Sunday afternoons.

The CW revealed the ACC deal Thursday, just as actors union SAG-AFTRA announced it is going on strike after failing to ink a new contract with the AMPTP. The CW had already prepared a strike-proof fall schedule amid the WGA’s ongoing work stoppage, focusing on mostly unscripted series and several international imports — and on Wednesday shifting its hope for a new season of “All American” to midseason — but this new sports rights deal puts the CW in a slightly better position to ride out the coming storm.

“We are thrilled to be adding The CW to our weekly television lineup for ACC football and basketball games,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips added. “The CW’s national distribution will directly benefit our student-athletes, teams, alumni and fans. We appreciate ESPN and Raycom working together and look forward to the partnership with The CW.”

“We are committed to making The CW a destination for live, appointment-viewing sporting events,” CW president Dennis Miller said. “The ACC is home to some of the most decorated college football and basketball teams in the country and we look forward to welcoming these avid sports fans to the network as we continue to broaden our audience.”