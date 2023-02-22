AEW Sets Unscripted Series ‘All Access’ at TBS

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has set up a new unscripted series at TBS. The announcement was made by AEW CEO, GM, and head of creative Tony Khan on Wednesday’s episode of “Dynamite.”

The series is titled “AEW: All Access” and is expected to debut on TBS in March. It will follow some of the company’s biggest stars, including Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston along with Khan. Each episode will follow them week-to-week as they seek to remain at the top of the company while also exploring rivalries between them. The show will also detail the lead up to major AEW events and pay-per-views

“We’re always looking for new ways to engage with fans and give them unique access to our incredible talent,” Khan said. “With the new ‘AEW: All Access’ series, they’ll have a chance to peek behind the curtain and into the lives of their favorite wrestlers like never before. To show the human side of some of these larger-than-life figures will give fans a rare perspective about who these wrestlers are when the cameras aren’t typically on.”

“AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night,” added Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks, ID, & HLN, linear and streaming. “With ‘All Access,’ we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the wrestling universe they love. We have a powerful partnership with Tony Khan and AEW. With this new series we are expanding the franchise in a way that invites viewers inside the world of wrestling like never before.”

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “AEW: All Access” is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Khan serves as an executive producer along with Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill, and Jon Kanak.

“All Access” will not be the first AEW unscripted series to air on the Turner Networks. The series “Rhodes to the Top” with former AEW talent and executives Cody and Brandi Rhodes aired on TNT for one season in 2021. The announcement of the new series also comes as Warner Bros. Discovery has made it clear that the Turner Networks will be focusing more on unscripted content, with virtually all scripted shows and scripted series development having ended at both TBS and TNT.