AEW to Launch Saturday Night TNT Show ‘Collison’ in June

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is set to launch its third live show on the TNets, with the company set to debut “AEW: Collision” in June.

The announcement was made as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

“Collision” will launch on June 17. The two-hour show will air every Saturday night thereafter and will feature AEW talent like Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo.

“We’re doubling-down on wrestling with ‘AEW: Collision,’ which gives fans two more hours every week,” said Jason Sarlanis, president of the Turner Networks, ID and HLN, linear & streaming. “AEW’s roster of talent has expanded so quickly that we felt it needed another night to bring our audience the epic rivalries, unforgettable matches and stars they love to watch. Adding ‘Collision’ to our programming mix on TNT will allow us to satisfy the massive demand we’ve felt from our hardcore fanbase and be the ultimate complement to ‘AEW: Dynamite’ on TBS.”

In addition to “Collision,” AEW already has “Dynamite” on TBS on Wednesdays and “Rampage” on TNT on Fridays. The company also has the unscripted series “AEW: All Access,” which airs immediately after “Dynamite.” That means, with the addition of “Collision,” AEW will now be responsible for six hours of weekly programming on TBS and TNT combined, five of which is live.

“With the addition of ‘AEW: Collision’ on TNT, I’m extremely proud that a Turner network will be the home of Saturday night wrestling for the first time in more than two decades,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The debut of ‘Collision’ is significant across numerous sectors including television, wrestling, entertainment and sports, and reinforces AEW as the bold property we envisioned when we launched in 2019. ‘Collision’ will deliver live every Saturday night more of what fans and viewers tell us they want – athleticism, big personalities, exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action, all of which have become synonymous with AEW.”