Adult Swim Orders ‘Lazarus,’ New Animated Series From ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Director Shinichirō Watanabe

Adult Swim has greenlit “Lazarus,” a new Toonami series from renowned anime director Shinichirō Watanabe, known for his work helming episodes of “Cowboy Bebop,” “Samurai Champloo” and “Kids on the Slope.”

Produced by anime studio MAPPA, “Lazarus” also recruits the contributions of “John Wick” series director Chad Stahelski, who designed several action sequences for the series, along with the musical talents of saxophonist Kamasi Washington; producer, DJ and musician Floating Points; and producer, DJ and musician Bonobo. The trio will provide a jazz and electronic score for the project.

Watanabe will pull the curtain back on the series at the Adult Swim Festival in San Diego on Saturday at 5:15 p.m., as part of the Comic-Con event Toonami on the Green.

“Lazarus,” which is already in production, takes place in 2052. The series follows a Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist that develops a drug called Hapuna — a cure-all that has the unexpected side-effect of causing death three years later. A special force of agents is assembled to take on the malevolent Skinner.

“As I embark on this creative journey, I can’t help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far,” said Watanabe in a statement accompanying the announcement. “I hope you enjoy it.”

“Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it’s a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series,” said Jason DeMarco, SVP and head of anime and action series at Adult Swim. “Like all of his work, ‘Lazarus’ is packed with big ideas, incredible characters and a ton of heart. We can’t wait for anime fans to see this world.”

No release plans have been disclosed.