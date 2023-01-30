‘Acapulco’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple

“Acapulco” has been renewed for Season 3 at Apple, Variety has learned.

The third season will consist of 10 episodes and will begin production in the spring. The series stars Eugenio Derbez and is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Lionsgate/Pantelion Films’ feature “How to Be A Latin Lover,” in which Derbez starred.

“We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for ‘Acapulco,’ along with our production partner Lionsgate, filmmakers and cast and crew,” said Derbez. “We have always believed that the stories we tell about our communities and cultures can resonate with global audiences, so crank up the AC, it’s about to get a lot hotter at Las Colinas Resort.”

Along with Derbez, the cast includes Enrique Arrizon (as Máximo Gallardo), Fernando Carsa (as Memo), Damián Alcázar (Don Pablo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector), Carlos Corona (Esteban) and Regina Orozco (Lupe).

“Acapulco” Season 2 continued the the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Arrizon), “whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas,” per the official description. “In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams. Under Don Pablo’s guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming the right-hand man of Diane. Meanwhile, in present day, older Máximo (Derbez) returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, where he is forced to confront some unfinished business young Máximo left behind.”

Sam Laybourne will serve as showrunner and executive producer on Season 3. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Winsberg also serves as executive producer on the project. Jay Karas serves as an executive producer and director. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell. Sonia Almanza Gambaro of 3Pas Studios is a co-executive producer. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum executive produce along with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company. The series is produced by by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company.