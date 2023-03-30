ABC News Executive Team Cut Following Disney Layoffs

ABC News will shrink the size of its executive team in the wake of layoffs ordered by its corporate parent, Walt Disney Co.

Among the senior executives leaving the Disney news unit are Wendy Fisher, the senior vice president of newsgathering who joined the organization in 1989 as a desk assistant; Galen Gordon, senior vice president of talent strategy and development; Mary Noonan, vice president of talent strategy and development; and Alison Rudnick, a media industry veteran who joined ABC News from CNN in 2021 to represent ABC News President Kim Godwin as vice president of corporate communications.

Others who are leaving include Chris Vlasto, a veteran senior executive producer who led ABC News’ investigative unit; Heather Riley, an executive editorial producer who has long been seen as a trusted lieutenant of anchor George Stephanopoulos; and David Herndon, ABC News’ Los Angeles bureau chief who has been with ABC News since joining as a producer in 1999.

In all, Disney is expected to cut 50 positions from the news unit, according to a person familiar with the matter, which produces “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight” and “20/20” — some of ABC’s best-known programs. TV news has become one of the industry’s most competitive arenas, with executives eager to find live programming to lure the big crowds advertisers demand and local affiliates and cable distributors desire — and can’t be duplicated readily by streaming-video hubs. ABC News has nudged “GMA” into a new showdown with NBC rival “Today” for dominance among key audiences and has built “World News Tonight” into one of TV’s most-watched progrms. Going forward, however, a smaller management team will be charged with keeping it all going.

The layoffs are the latest to result from a decision by Disney to cut 7,000 jobs over the next several months. Like many other media companies, Disney is grappling with pressures to show new growth and profitability even as it works to lure consumers to new streaming-video options such as Disney+ and ESPN+. The company is working toward that even as advertising revenues have fallen due to a tougher economy and as many of the consumers it hopes to attract drop subscriptions to the cable networks that have helped fuel Disney finances in the past.

“Throughout the company, teams are being impacted by the downsizing that was announced several weeks ago, including our own ABC News family,” Godwin said in a memo to ABC News staffers Thursday. “While these actions are never easy, they are a necessary step to ensure we’re on solid footing for the years ahead as we chart a sustainable, growth-oriented path forward for the entire organization.”

Godwin articulated plans that have her consolidating functions under three executives.

Katie den Daas, ABC News’ London bureau chief, is being elevated to vice president of newsgathering. She has logged stints at “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight,” and, perhaps more important, was an executive producer at ABC News Live, the company’s nascent streaming operation. She will take oversight of ABC News’ domestic and international teams, including bureaus worldwide. ABC News will name a new London bureau chief.

Derek Medina, an ABC News executive vice president who has negotiated many business and talent deals over more than 20 years with the company, will expand his oversight to include talent strategy and production operations, as well as business operations and business affairs.

Stacia Deshishku, who was elevated last year to ABC News’ executive editor, will take oversight of ABC News’ investigative and enterprise reporting units. Deshishku had previously run ABC News’ audio productions, including podcasts, and joined the company after working as head of coverage at CNN.

“Like you, I have come to trust and rely on the expertise and dedication of Katie, Derek and Stacia, and I am grateful to count them among my senior leaders. All other reporting lines will remain the same,” Godwin said, adding, “I would like to acknowledge the work and legacy of our departing staff members. Not only are they our colleagues, they’re also our friends who will always be a part of the proud history of this esteemed organization. On behalf of the entire ABC News family, thank you for your service and professionalism.”