ABC Orders ‘High Potential’ Starring Kaitlin Olson to Series, Other Pilots Remain in Contention

ABC has ordered the drama “High Potential” starring Kaitlin Olson to series.

The announcement was made ahead of the Disney upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday afternoon. The series order represents the first such order to come from ABC’s pilot crop this season. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, the network’s other five pilots remain in contention at this time.

The project now known as “High Potential” was originally ordered to pilot at ABC in September 2022, with Olson boarding the show in February. It is based on the French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).”

The official logline states: “’High Potential’ follows a single mom with an exceptional mind (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata).”

Along with Olson and Sunjata, the cast includes Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena.

Drew Goddard wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer via Goddard Textiles, with Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles also executive producing. Rob Thomas serves as showrunner and executive produces via Spondoolie Productions along with Dan Etheridge. Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret of Itinéraire Productions, a UGC company, also executive produce along with Jean Nainchrik of Septembre Productions, a Mediawan Company. Alethea Jones is director and executive producer. Olson serves as producer. The series is produced by ABC Signature, where Goddard is currently under an overall deal.

“High Potential” is now the second drama series to join ABC’s lineup for the 2023-2024 season. It joins “9-1-1,” which will air its seventh season on ABC after being canceled at Fox.

As for ABC’s remaining pilots, they are: comedies “Keeping It Together” based on the BBC series “Motherland” and “Public Defenders;” and the dramas “The Hurt Unit,” “Judgement,” and “The Good Lawyer,” the last of which is a spinoff of “The Good Doctor.”