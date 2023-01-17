ABC Orders Eddie Quintana Comedy Pilot ‘Public Defenders’

ABC has placed a pilot order for Eddie Quintana’s single camera comedy “Public Defenders.”

“Up to their earholes in student loan debt, four inexperienced public defenders work tirelessly to keep their clients out of jail. Along the way, they have to rely on each other to navigate their first defendants, the absurd court system, and the copy machine that always jams,” reads the series logline, per ABC.

Quintana is the writer and executive producer behind the pilot, marking his second pilot ordered by ABC in the past two seasons. His pilot, “Grace,” received a cast-contingent pilot order last year. McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh of Wonderland Sound and Vision will also serve as executive producers. 20th Television is the studio.

Quintana most recently served as a producer on “Not Dead Yet,” ABC forthcoming series starring Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano, a broke and newly single journalist whose career writing obituaries leads to her to start seeing the dead people she writes about. Wonderland and 20th TV also produce that series.

Quintana is also currently writing a feature for Lionsgate, with Adele Lim (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Eugenio Derbez’s company 3Pas producing. Quintana previously spent multiple seasons on Apple TV’s “Acapulco” and additionally wrote on the animated comedy “Duncanville” for Fox.

He is repped by Sheree Guitar Entertainment, Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston.

In addition to “Public Defenders” and “Not Dead Yet,” Wonderland is also producing the long-gestating series adaptation of “True Lies” at CBS that is due to launch on March 1.