ABC Adds Amirah J to Untitled ‘Haut Potentiel Intellectuel’ Remake

Amirah J (“Shameless”) has been added to the cast of ABC’s untitled Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI) remake as Ava, the network announced.

Based on the popular French series of the same name, the show follows a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. Per the official logline, “When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”

“HPI” was created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean and starring Audrey Fleurot and Mehdi Nebbou.

She joins previously announced cast member Kaitlin Olson, who will play the lead role in the procedural drama.

Drew Goddard serves as a writer and executive producer through his Goddard Textiles banner alongside Sarah Esberg. Rob Thomas and Dan Etheridge executive producer on behalf of Spondoolie Productions.

Goddard is known for creating the Netflix-Marvel series “Daredevil” as well as for working on shows like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spinoff “Angel” as well as “Lost,” “Alias,” and “The Good Place.” He’s also worked on screenplays like “Cloverfield,” “The Cabin in the Woods,” “World War Z,” and “The Martian.”

In addition to starring, Olson also produces. Pierre Laugier, Anthony Lancret serve as executive producers for Itinéraire Productions alongside Jean Nainchrik for Septembre Productions. Alethea Jones is attached to direct and executive produce.

Amirah is represented by Nic de Armendi at The Park Agency and Carl Rumbaugh at 23 Management.