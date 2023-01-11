‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed for Season 3 at ABC

“Abbott Elementary” is on a roll. After picking up three trophies at the Golden Globes on Tuesday — including best TV comedy — the series has officially been renewed for its third season at ABC. The news was announced by Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, at the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2023 press tour on Wednesday.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” takes place in a Philadelphia public school and focuses on a group of educators — with different levels of experience and optimism, but all with the determination to help their students. Brunson plays eager but naive second grade teacher Janine Teagues, and the cast also includes Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson.

Executive producers include Brunson, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television.

Along best TV comedy, the Golden Globes awarded to “Abbott Elementary” on Tuesday were best TV comedy actress (Brunson) and best TV supporting actor (Williams). At the Emmys in September 2021, the series was nominated for seven awards and picked up three for comedy casting, comedy writing and supporting comedy actress (Ralph). Additionally, hours before the Season 3 renewal was announced, the Screen Actors Guild nominated “Abbott Elementary” for best comedy ensemble and best comedy actress (Brunson).

It’s a hit among critics as well, with Season 2 earning a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety‘s Daniel D’Addario wrote that the season “does the teachers at its center justice, and is proof of Brunson’s ability to put familiar forms to worthy and delightful ends.”

“This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of ‘Abbott Elementary,'” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. “Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. ‘Abbott Elementary’ is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic and just plain funny series.”

In an exclusive interview with Variety after the Golden Globes, Erwich said, “The show is in its second year, and I think it just continues to grow creatively. In Season 2, which is what we’re watching, each of the characters are getting more dynamic and the situations are getting funnier. So there’s years for this show to go. As for the future of ‘Abbott,’ I’m just constantly delighted and surprised by what Quinta and her team do.”