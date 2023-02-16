‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Janelle James to Host Writers Guild Awards (TV News Roundup)

Janelle James, the actor whose role as principal Ava Coleman on “Abbott Elementary” earned her an Emmy nomination, has been named host of the 75th annual Writers Guild Awards on the West Coast.

“I am honored to be hosting the WGA Awards this year,” James said in a statement. “I was told that I can say whatever I want. And after making sure that was true and that it would not be televised…that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

Hugh Fink, executive producer of the awards show, quipped, “A few years ago, when I first worked with the hilarious and fearless Janelle James, my goal was to get her to host the WGA Awards. To commemorate this amazing event, all nominees will be receiving a $10,000 cash gift, redeemable at all participating FTX Bitcoin Exchanges.”

“Abbott Elementary” received nods in WGA’s best comedy series and best new series categories. Before the show premiered in 2021, James performed stand-up comedy on tour with Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and David Cross.

The 2023 WGA Awards will take place March 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, with James at the helm.

Also in today’s TV News:

TRAILERS

The Season 5 premiere of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” is approaching at lightning speed, and Netflix dropped the official trailer Thursday in anticipation.

“This season, Formula 1 has changed beyond recognition,” a voice-over in the trailer informs viewers. Moments later, footage of vehicles uncontrollably skidding off the road populates the screen.

Season 5 features racers like Fernando Alonso, Valterri Bottas, Marcus Ericcson, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Kevin Magnussen, Sebastian Vettel as they go head-to-head in the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. F1 enthusiasts will get a behind-the-scenes look at how the drivers prepare for the competition and the drama that takes place both on and off the race track.

Academy Award winner James Gay-Rees, the producer behind films like “Amy” and “Senna,” remains attached to the series as an executive producer along with Paul Martin. “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” is produced by Box to Box Films.

The upcoming season includes 10 episodes, each 45 minutes in length, and is scheduled to hit Netflix Feb. 24. The premiere date comes a little over two weeks before the 2023 F1 season commences at the Mar. 5 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Watch the first look trailer below.

*

Starz has released a new trailer for “Power Book II: Ghost” third season, which will premiere March 17 at 9 p.m.

Picking up after the death of Zeke, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.), Brayden (Gianni Paolo), and the Tejada family mourn the loss. As they grieve, more family drama ensues, with new alliances and betrayals quickly forming — while Brayden is pushed to choose between his birth family and chosen family.

“Power Book II: Ghost” stars Mary J. Blige, Rainey Jr., Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Berto Colon, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Shane Johnson, Paton Ashbrook, Monique Curnen, Keesha Sharp, David Walton, Moriah Brown, Luna Lauren Velez, Caroline Chikezie and rapper LightSkinKeisha.

“Power Book II: Ghost,” is the first sequel out of the “Power” franchise. The third season is executive produced by Brett Mahoney, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mark Canton. Series creator is Courtney A. Kemp. Mahoney returns as the third season’s showrunner.

See below for the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 trailer.

*

Disney+ released the Season 2 trailer for its original series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” which premieres March 31 on the streaming service.

After Lahela’s boyfriend returns from the World Surf Tour, the couple realize things have changed, including each other. As she navigates her changing relationship, Lahela meets bad boy Nico, and is left to decide if she should pursue true love or new love.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars as Lahela ‘Doogie’ Kamealoha, alongside Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Ronny Chieng, Alex Aiono and Milo Manheim.

Kourtney Kang created and executive produces the series, alongside Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Matt Kuhn and Justin McEwen.

Ahead of the March 31 premiere, the 1980s series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” starring Neil Patrick Harris will be available to stream in its entirety on Disney+ starting March 15.

See below for the “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Season 2 trailer.

STREAMING

Husslup, a media talent discovery app, launched a new podcast titled “Husslup’s Big Break” in an effort to expand content production.

The first episode features a conversation with Fenton Bailey, co-head of World of Wonder Productions. The producer, best known for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” walks viewers through how he established a reputation in the entertainment industry.

Every two weeks, a new episode will be released on Apple, Spotify and other major podcast platforms spotlighting a different entertainer and how they made their start. Husslup founder and CEO H Schuster will serve as the podcast host.

Upcoming guests include Stephanie Drachkovitch, co-CEO and co-founder of 44 Blue; Eli Holzman, president of Sony Pictures Television Nonfiction; David Eilenberg, head of content at Roku Media; Jimmy Fox, founder and president of Main Event Media; and Sarah Goldfinger, an Emmy-winning writer who contributed to shows like “Trinkets,” “Jane the Virgin” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

*

Starting Feb. 21, the MLS Season Pass will be free to all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers using the Apple TV app.

Valued at $99 annually, the MLS Season Pass provides access to every live regular-season match, all MLS Cup playoffs and the Leagues Cup. Games can be streamed on any device compatible with Apple TV or online at tv.apple.com.

T-Mobile customers can redeem their subscription by logging in to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app with their phone number. Only one subscription can be redeemed per account.

The offer will be available until March 14 and is subject to change. The 2023 MLS Season Pass expires Jan. 31, 2024.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has appointed Alex Siciliano as SVP of communications.

Serving as the chief spokesperson, Siciliano leads NAB’s communications, media outreach, messaging strategies and initiatives before Congress. He also oversees NAB’s press team, which includes VP of communications Zamir Ahmed and communications and social media manager Grace Whaley.

Siciliano served for over a decade in roles at the House of Representatives and the Senate, including as deputy chief of staff for former Senator Cory Gardner, and has worked on several political campaigns.

“NAB has a strong team leading our press outreach, focused on communicating the value that America’s broadcasters bring to every local community,” said NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt in a statement. “Alex brings valuable experience in government and politics to this leadership role, effectively communicating how policy issues impacting broadcasters can affect the service local radio and TV stations provide. Broadcasters are well served by Alex and this team of veteran communicators.”

DATES

AppleTV+ has set the premiere date for new series “The Big Door Prize.” The comedy is set to premiere on March 29.

Created by Emmy Award-winner David West Read (“Schitt’s Creek”), the upcoming 10-episode comedy series will release the first three episodes on March 29, followed by one new episode weekly every Wednesday through May 17.

“The Big Door Prize” is based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, and tells the story of a small town that is forever changed after a mysterious machine appears and promises to reveal each resident’s true life potential. As the residents begin to reevaluate their choices and ambitions, one resident, Dusty Hubbard (Chris O’Dowd), slowly begins to question whether he is as happy as he previously believed.

O’Dowd leads the series, alongside Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara and Sammy Fourlas.

In addition to creating the series, Read serves as an executive producer and showrunner. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg serve as executive producers for Skydance Television; Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim and Hyun Park executive produce for CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

*

A&E announced that the second season of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” and its new series “Stone Cold Takes on America” will premiere back-to-back on April 30.

“Stone Cold Takes on America” is a ten-part series that chronicles hall-of-fame wrestler Steve “Stone Cold” Austin’s journey as he hits the road, redefining what life after the ring looks like. Traveling the country in his RV, Austin will take fan challenges that help him leave his comfort zone and make up for the time he spent dedicating to his career.

Season 2 of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” will continue its search for WWE memorabilia with leaders Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita. Guests will include Austin, DX, Kurt Angle, Goldberg and Bret “Hitman” Hart as they share iconic items with the WWE universe.

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” will premiere at 9 p.m. followed by “Stone Cold Takes on America” at 10 p.m. See the “Stone Cold Takes on America” teaser below.