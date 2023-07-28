FX’s ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ Delays Hulu Premiere to November

Just a month ahead of its expected premiere, FX’s limited series “A Murder at the End of the World” has moved its Hulu-exclusive debut to November. The seven-episode murder mystery show was previously set to air on Aug. 29 but, amid the ongoing writers and actors strike, has changed course on its release plans.

The series stars Emma Corrin as Darby Hart, a hacker and novice Sherlock on a mission to solve a murder. “Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life,” reads the official synopsis.

Corrin is known for their Golden Globe-winning performance as Princess Diana in the “The Crown” Season 4 and is set to appear in the upcoming “Deadpool 3.” They also have credits on “My Policeman” and “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.”

The series also stars Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

“A Murder at the End of the World” was created and directed by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Marling served as executive producer of the show alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga. The series was written by Marnich and Rebecca Roanhorse and was produced by FX productions.