‘A Million Little Things’ Creator Explains Why the Show Is Ending, Confirms Final Season Includes Multiple Deaths

“A Million Little Things” has been filled with emotion since its 2018 debut — and the final season is set to follow suit.

Per the show’s official description, Season 5 kicks off with a funeral, which sees the group coming together “celebrate the life of a loved one who dies unexpectedly.” However, it won’t be the only death of the season, creator DJ Nash confirms to Variety. “Someone else passes away,” he says, careful not to give away anymore.

The show, which is rooted in Nash’s own relationships and personal experiences, stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene and Chance Hurstfield. ABC announced the series’ end in November — a decision Nash had known for a long time.

“We’re not a hospital show where new interns can come in. We’re about a group of friends that are real and a lot of things have happened to this group of friends. I didn’t want us to become the issue-of-the-week show,” he says. “I knew from the beginning it was five years. I wasn’t as public about it because people want it to go longer, but this is the right time.”

The final season will bring back multiple familiar faces. Stephanie Szostak, whose Delilah Dixon hasn’t appeared since the Season 4 premiere, and Ron Livingston, who played the late Jon Dixon, will both be back. While he is shown in flashbacks, Delilah is back in town.

ABC

Additionally, Eddie — who has a daughter with Delilah — will get a new romance this season. Per usual, “it will be even more complicated,” Nash says, adding that it’s “possibly” someone the audience has met before.

One thing the executive producer will give away is that Eddie, who became paralyzed in a hit-and-run at the end of Season 2, will remain in a wheelchair throughout the duration of the drama.

“He doesn’t walk again. That may be what fans think they want from the show. It’s not what you really want for the show,” Nash says before speaking broader about the series’ end. “Not everyone’s going to love everything that happens but you’re going to understand everything that happens.”

“A Million Little Things” premieres on Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.