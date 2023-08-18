‘A League of Their Own’ Season 2 Scrapped at Amazon

“A League of Their Own” will not be getting a second and final season at Amazon’s Prime Video after all, Variety has learned from sources.

The show was renewed for what was meant to be a shortened final season back in April. The first season consisted of eight episodes, while the second season was meant to consist of just four.

Variety has reached out to Amazon for comment and will update should they respond.

According to sources, the show was another casualty of Hollywood’s ongoing strikes. With Hollywood’s writers and actors still on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), there was no hope of production beginning on Season 2 any time soon. That would likely mean the second season would not debut before 2025, while Season 1 aired in August 2022.

This is the second Prime Video series to be scrapped today. It was previously reported that “The Peripheral” would also not be moving forward with its second season due to the strikes.

“A League of Their Own” was based on the classic film of the same name directed by Penny Marshall and starred Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field and Kate Berlant. The official description of the show says that it told “the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

Will Graham and Jacobson served as executive producers on the series in addition to co-creating it. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also served as executive producers. Jamie Babbit also served as executive producer. All-American Girls Baseball player (AAGBPL) consultant, Maybelle Blair, served as a consultant.