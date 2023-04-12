Amazon Officially Renews ‘A League of Their Own’ for Second and Final Season

Amazon has officially renewed “A League of Their Own” for Season 2, which will also be the show’s last. The first season consisted of eight episodes, while the second season will consist of just four.

“Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy,” said series creators Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. “While obviously we were hoping for eleven seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”

The announcement comes about a month after it was initially reported that “A League of Their Own” would be coming to an end with an abbreviated second season.

The show is based on the classic film of the same name directed by Penny Marshall and stars Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field and Kate Berlant. The official description of the show says that it tells “the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

“We’re deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining ‘A League of Their Own’ which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios. “After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next.”

Graham and Jacobson serve as executive producers on the series in addition to co-creating it. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit also serves as executive producer. All-American Girls Baseball player (AAGBPL) consultant, Maybelle Blair, will return as a consultant for the show.