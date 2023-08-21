‘A League of Their Own’ Creator Abbi Jacobson Calls Blaming Cancellation on Strikes ‘Bulls— and Cowardly’

“A League of Their Own” co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson has reacted to the news that Amazon has scrapped Season 2 due to the ongoing strikes, calling the decision “bullshit and cowardly.”

On Friday, Variety confirmed that the series — based on the 1992 baseball film of the same name — would no longer be going forward with its shortened final season, which was greenlit in April. According to sources, the cancellation came about due to the writers and actors strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Jacobson wrote: “What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today. To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullshit and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.”

Jacobson continued, “This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value. Thank you for watching.”

Also on Friday, Amazon scrapped the second season of dystopian series “The Peripheral,” starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

Created by Jacobson and Will Graham, “A League of Their Own” starred Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chante Adams, Melanie Field and Kate Berlant. According to its official synopsis, the series told “the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.”

“A League of Their Own” was directed by Penny Marshall and executive produced by Jacobson, Graham, Hailey Wierengo, Desta Tedros Reff and Jamie Babbit.