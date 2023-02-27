TLC Renews ’90 Day Fiancé’ Spinoff, ’Dr. Pimple Popper’ and 4 More Shows, Announces Spring Premiere Dates (EXCLUSIVE)

TLC is bringing back six popular series for more must-see storylines. After kicking off the year with three of the top five non-sports, ad-supported cable programs — “Sister Wives,” “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” and “1000lb Sisters,” TLC has renewed “Dr. Pimple Popper,” “90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise,” “You, Me & My Ex,” “7 Little Johnstons” and “Doubling Down With the Derricos.”

“Dr. Pimple Popper” will return this spring on Wednesday, April 5, at 9 p.m., once again following renowned dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee. This season includes new house calls and patients with severe struggles. Per the press release, Season 9 “pulls back the curtain a little more on Dr. Lee’s personal and professional life as we get to know the woman behind the scalpel. Dr. Lee’s work is more than skin deep – she jumps at every challenge with a smile and a love for her patients and their skin.” The show is produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.

“90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise” returns with its third season Monday, April 17, at 8 p.m., once again following couples who fall in love in a tropical location and wonder whether a relationship can continue after vacation. Season 2’s VaLentine and Carlos are back, this time on the verge of tying the knot, while “The Family Chantel” star Lidia is planning to bring a man to the Dominican Republic to meet for the first time in person. New cast members include pregnant Jessica and Juan preparing for what’s next; nudist Jordan and her more conservative partner Everton; doctor April and younger partner Valentin who isn’t okay with April’s dominance; and online connection Matt and Ana. “Love in Paradise” is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC.

Season 2 of “You, Me & My Ex” returns the same night at 9 p.m., giving new meaning to the phrase “three’s a crowd.” According to TLC, “nothing is off limits for these once romantic, ex-couple, best friends.” However, the now relationships can’t help but be threatened by past close friendships. “You, Me & My Ex” is produced by Bodega Pictures for TLC.

“7 Little Johnstons” returns for Season 13 on Tuesday, April 18 at 9 p.m. This season, all of the family members are facing personal struggles. Anna enrolls in therapy in order to figure out her past failed relationships, Jonah has moved home and is committed to planning his future, Alex is crazy about his new girlfriend and Emma is focused on her business. Elsewhere, while Liz and Brice are anxious to live together, Trent and Amber are hitting pause on moving into their dream home. Plus, expect a family vacation to Finland. “7 Little Johnstons” is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC.

“Doubling Down With the Derricos” debuts its fourth season on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. In the new season, Karen and Deon are facing more challenges than ever as they search for a home for 16 and he continues to struggle with his OCD. Elsewhere, GG’s health battle continues and a long-lost relative reaches out claiming to be Deon’s nephew. “Doubling Down With the Derricos” is produced by Big City TV, part of The Content Group, for TLC.

Season 5 of “Save My Skin” premieres Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m., as new hopeful patients seek help from dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne. In addition to treating intense skin ailments, she’s also faced with numerous mystery conditions. “Using cutting-edge technology and tried and tested methods of popping, slicing, and squeezing, she helps people get their lives back,” the press release reads. “Save My Skin” is produced by Full Fat Television Limited with Bright Spot Content and All3Media America producing for TLC.