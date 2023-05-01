‘9-1-1’ Moves From Fox to ABC for Season 7; ‘Lone Star’ Renewed for Season 5 at Fox

“9-1-1” is officially done at Fox, with the broadcaster canceling the series after six seasons. However, the show will be moving to ABC for its seventh season, Variety has confirmed. In addition, the sister series “9-1-1: Lone Star” has been renewed for Season 5 at Fox.

“It has been an honor to be the founding network of ‘9-1-1’ and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox,” the network said in a statement. “We wish them well after ‘9-1-1’s’ final Fox season concludes.”

“9-1-1” was originally picked up at Fox when the network and studio 20th Television were part of the same company. But since Disney acquired the studio in 2019, Fox no longer has the same kind of financial stake in the show they once did, even though it is one of the most popular shows on the network. According to an individual with knowledge of the production, budgets on episodes of “9-1-1” are in excess of $9 million each, with that number having climbed as the show went on.

“Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, ‘9-1-1’ has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group. “It’s a privilege to keep ‘9-1-1’ in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”

“9-1-1” stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

It was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, who all executive produce. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bassett, Krause, John J. Gray, Kristen Reidel and Juan Carlos Coto also serve as executive producers.

This is not the first time a high-profile Fox series made the move to ABC. “American Idol” ran for 15 seasons on Fox before moving to ABC in 2018. The move also comes as Murphy’s overall deal with Netflix is due to expire in the coming months, and there has been widespread speculation that he could move back to his former home at 20th TV.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker & Kelsey and Skyler Yates. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear are also the creators and executive producers. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Bassett, Lowe, Kelly Souders & Brian Peterson and Bob Goodman also are executive producers. 20th Television is the studio.