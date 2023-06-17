Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem,’ From ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators, Gets Epic Trailer and Release Date

At long last, Netflix has revealed the first footage of its highly anticipated sci-fi epic from “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — their first large-scale project at the streamer since signing a mega overall deal in 2019 — and Alexander Woo.

Based on the book series by Cixin Liu, the eight-episode drama, which recently wrapped production, will launch in January 2024.

Per Netflix’s logline for the sci-fi series, “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

“3 Body Problem” stars Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Ben Schnetzer and Zine Tseng.

Benioff, Weiss and Woo wrote the series and serve as showrunners, executive producing alongside Bernadette Caulfield, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, Rosamund Pike, Robie Uniacke, Lin Qi, Zhao Jilong, Fenfen Xu and Xiasong Gao.

The “3 Body Problem” premiere window news and teaser were revealed by cast members Hong, Wong, Adepo, Sharp and Bradley during Netflix’s live-streamed fan event TUDUM, which was hosted out of Brazil Saturday.

The show was one of several featured during the event, which Netflix took live for the first time this year. Bits of news were also revealed about the upcoming season of “Bridgerton,” the live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” show, and many more film and TV projects from Netflix.

Watch the “3 Body Problem” teaser below.