TCA Award Nominations: ‘The Bear,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us’ Lead With Five Nominations Each

Though the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) summer 2023 press tour was canceled as a result of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, the annual TCA Awards move forward.

This year, the final season of “Succession” was joined by two Season 1 series, “The Last of Us” and “The Bear,” as the most-nominated projects. Each was nominated for five awards among the fourteen total categories.

TCA also added two new categories to the list this year, splitting Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming into separate awards for children’s and family programming.

“The 2023 nominees for the TCA Awards boast an eclectic lineup from across the entertainment spectrum,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon.com. “This season truly had something for everyone — from innovative comedies and gripping dramas, to immersive documentaries and refreshingly cerebral storytelling set in a galaxy far, far away. I am eager to see which stars and series our members have chosen to honor when the winners are revealed.”

TCA Award winners will be announced on Aug. 7. See the full list of nominations below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO/Max

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Amazon Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO/Max

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO/Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 winner in category)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO/Max

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“30 for 30” – ESPN

“Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time winner in category)

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” – Hulu

​​“The 1619 Project” – Hulu

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime (2021 Winner in Category)

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV (2014 Winner in Category)

“The Rehearsal” – HBO/Max

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New category for 2023)

“Alma’s Way” – PBS Kids

“Bluey” – Disney+

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 winner in youth category)

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS Kids

“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+

“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids (2020 winner in youth category)

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO/Max (2018, 2011 and 2001 winner in youth category)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category for 2023)

“American Born Chinese” – Disney+

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+

“Jane” – Apple TV+

“Love, Victor” – Hulu

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel

“Ms. Marvel” – Disney+

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Andor” – Disney+

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“A Small Light” – National Geographic

“Beef” – Netflix

“Black Bird” – Apple TV+

“Daisy Jones and The Six” – Amazon Prime Video

“Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“The Patient” – FX

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 winner in category)

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Succession” – HBO/MAX (2022 and 2020 winner in category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO/Max

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 winner in category)

“Barry” – HBO/Max

“Poker Face”– Peacock

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Bear” – FX

“The Other Two” – HBO/Max

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO/Max (2020 winner in category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix (2022 winner in category)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO/Max (2021, 2019 and 2018 winner in category, and 2015 winner in news and information category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 winner in category)

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Succession” – HBO/Max

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

“The Other Two” – HBO/Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO/Max