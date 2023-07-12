Emmys 2023: The Complete Nominations List

The 2023 Emmy nominations are here, celebrating the best shows on TV that ran from June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma revealed the nominees on Wednesday morning in a live ceremony. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will broadcast live on Fox at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. The host of the ceremony has yet to be announced. The two-night Creative Arts Emmys are scheduled for Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, with the ceremonies being broadcast by FXX on Sept. 10.

Drama Series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Limited Series

“Beef”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)

Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)

Ali Wong (“Beef”)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”