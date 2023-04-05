Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘1266’ Pilot Sets Regular Cast; Anna Maria Horsford, Tisha Campbell and Judy Reyes Tapped as Recurring Guest Stars

The “1266” pilot set at Onyx Collective has added Karim Diané, Kristin Dodson, and Kassandra Lee Diaz as series regulars to star alongside Gabourey Sidibe, who will executive produce and play the lead role of Gabby. Anna Maria Horsford, Tisha Campbell, and Judy Reyes have been announced as recurring guest stars.

Diané (“One of Us Is Lying”) portrays Posh, a student at the New York Institute of Fashion who’s described as everyone’s favorite, even if they are constantly trying to figure out if he’s straight or gay. They’re Gabby’s best friend who doesn’t put up with her antics and isn’t scared to hold her accountable. Posh’s brutal honesty is always delivered with love, understanding and some attitude. He’s repped by Paradigm and managed by Reed Baker at Legendize.

Dodson plays Jimmy, the youngest of the phone sex workers at Imagine Inc. She’s flighty, immature, aimless and ready to make lots of mistakes and have lots of fun while doing it. Dodson is perhaps most known for her breakout role as Zayna on “Flatbush Misdemeanors.” Her other credits include “Cross,” “The Shivering Truth,” “Roxanne Roxanne” and Pulitzer-nominated “Stew.” Dodson is repped by Framework Entertainment, The Kohner Agency, SRDA Law.

Diaz (“You Married Dat”) will star as Fi, an Afro-Latina queer 20-something, who doesn’t suffer fools and loves lavishing designer threads on her girlfriends. Cynical, mysterious and introverted, she’s a quiet yet fiery woman who keeps her cards close to the chest. She’s repped by Clinton Lavell Gunnels.

The role of Eula will be played by Horsford (“The Wayans Bros.,” “Friday”). Eula is the mother of Gabby and her sister Wendolyn. She’s feisty and stubborn, using denial as a coping mechanism. She is never shy of sharing her opinions with her girls. A public school teacher, her daughters take after her in many ways, with Gabby having the same artistic and free spirit that Eula has passed on. She’s repped by Steve Lovett of Lovett Management and Steve LaManna of Innovative Artists.

Campbell (“Act Your Age,” “Uncoupled”) is attached to play Evelyn, the arrogant, blunt manager at Imagine Inc. According to the description, she “has perfected the nice/nasty delivery but always seems a bit pessimistic. Evelyn’s been at Imagine Inc. forever; and with every year that passes, her hope, passion and dreams turn into tiny, nearly extinguished flames.” The actress is repped by Tracy Christian of TCA and Attorneys James Adams and Amber R. Payne at Schreck, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham.

Reyes (“Claws,” “Scrubs”)stars as Kathy. The character is a tenured phone-sex workers at Imagine Inc. and one of its biggest earners. She always has a big smile under eyes that have seen more than she’ll ever tell. Reyes is repped by Buchwald, ATA Management, and Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo LLP.

Set in the early 2000’s, the series follows Gabby (Sidibe) is a young and aimless woman living with her mom and making half-hearted attempts to become a singer/model and overnight millionaire. After being fired from her latest job, she discovers a phone sex gig that seems like the easy answer to her money problems. But, what initially began as a quick money-making scheme suddenly becomes a life-changing experience when she meets the women who become her chosen family and learns how powerful her voice can be. The series is inspired by the true-life story of Academy Award nominee Gabourey Sidibe.

In addition to Sidibe, Thembi Banks (“Young.Wild.Free,” “Only Murders in the Building”) and Julie Bean (“grown-ish”) executive produced the pilot, with Steven Canals (“Pose”) and Jill Kaplan to serve as nonwriting executive producers. Banks and Bean will serve as co-showrunners. Sidibe and Banks penned the script, with Banks writing the teleplay and directing the pilot.