‘100 Years of Warner Bros.’ Doc Featuring George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Tim Burton Gets Max Premiere Date

Max has revealed the rollout plans for its four original documentary specials narrated by Morgan Freeman in honor of Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary.

The first two specials will make their debut at Cannes on May 24 as 2023 Official Cannes Classics Selections, followed by a May 25 debut on Max. The remaining two specials will be available to stream on Max on June 1.

The “100 Years of Warner Bros.” docuseries pays homage to the output of Warner Bros. over the past century. Featuring interviews with directors, actors, executives, journalists and historians, the specials highlight everything from the studios’ early beginnings to its presence in the modern day.

Among those interviewed: Quinta Brunson, LeVar Burton, Tim Burton, George Clooney, Ellen DeGeneres, Clint Eastwood, Toby Emmerich, Morgan Freeman, Gal Gadot, Andy Garcia, Jesse Palmer, Todd Phillips, Daniel Radcliffe, Keanu Reeves, Charles Roven, Martin Scorsese, Jacqueline Stewart, Oliver Stone, Emma Thomas, Cass Warner, Oprah Winfrey and Constance Wu, among others.

Narrated by Freeman, the specials were directed by Academy Award and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks. Iwerks, Mike Darnell, Brooke Karzen, Dan Sacks and Bridgette Theriault serve as executive producers alongside Rebecca Ratliff Cameron, Richard Burgio and Stacey Thomas-Muir as co-executive producers.

The plot synopses for each episode are as follows:

The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of

Four brothers set out to build a movie studio from the ground up–while making a giant leap from silent films to “talkies.” As the Warners stand up to WWII Nazism, personal ambitions lead to family betrayal.

Clint, Kubrick and Kryptonite

After a historic sale, Warner Bros. navigates the upheavals of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Under a new strategist CEO, the company enters an era of unmatched storytelling with groundbreaking ­projects.

Heroes, Villains and Friends

In the ‘80s, a new generation helps crown Warner Bros. as a forerunner in Hollywood’s blockbuster age. After a historic merger, the company becomes one of the biggest entertainment giants in the world.2

Wizarding World and The Big Bang

As the millennium brings a new era of business partnerships bookended by mergers, Warner Bros. continues to champion authentic voices while harnessing the latest technologies of the digital age.

See the official trailer below.