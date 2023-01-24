‘Reservation Dogs’ Creator Sterlin Harjo to Receive Variety’s Showrunner Award at SCAD TVfest

Sterlin Harjo, co-creator and showrunner of FX’s hit “Reservation Dogs,” will receive the second Variety Showrunner Award at the 11th annual SCAD TVfest. The festival returns in-person this year in Atlanta from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11.

The series, which follows a group of four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in rural Oklahoma, wrapped its second season last year, with the third set to premiere later this year.

“No show moved me more last year than the second season of ‘Reservation Dogs,’ which had audiences laughing one minute and bawling the next,” said Michael Schneider, television editor of Variety. “And that’s a testament to Sterlin Harjo, who had somehow never been a showrunner until now, but has crafted a landmark series that has all of us fans eagerly anticipating Season 3 and what comes next.”

“We are so excited to be back on the ground for the 2023 edition of SCAD TVfest, once again offering the opportunity for our students to engage face-to-face with the best of the television industry,” said Christina Routhier, executive director of SCAD TVfest. “It is our honor to partner again with Variety to present their Showrunner Award to Sterlin Harjo for ‘Reservation Dogs’. Sterlin gives the world a truly unique and heartfelt comedy that’s a breath of fresh air and will be a true highlight of this year’s event.”

Harjo will accept the award at a special ceremony on Feb. 9 where the festival will screen an episode of “Reservation Dogs” followed by a discussion moderated by Variety’s Michael Schneider.