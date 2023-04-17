ZDF Studios Creates Position of Director International Content Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

ZDF Studios, the commercial arm of German broadcaster ZDF, is to create the position of director international content partnerships with effect from May 1. The position will be taken by Jeffrey Haverkamp.

The core tasks of this position, which has an interface between ZDF Studios and ZDF, will include initiatives to strengthen ZDF’s international programming partnerships, the exploration and initiation of framework and partnership agreements with new international programming partners of ZDF, and the evaluation of current programming offers with regard to the broadcaster’s programming needs.

The position is located in the acquisitions and co-productions department, which provides services for ZDF. For the ZDF Studios Group, the creation of the new role is also intended to generate additional impetus for the distribution business from the development and expansion of international content partnerships.

Markus Schäfer, president and CEO of ZDF Studios, said: “In today’s highly dynamic market, strategic partnerships are increasingly important when it comes to producing content that is both attractive and relevant to audiences, while also being fundable and marketable internationally.

“Jeffrey Haverkamp has many years of experience in the market. He knows ZDF’s partners, processes and program requirements and has a corresponding network.

“Thanks to his close ties with ZDF decision-makers at all levels, he is the ideal person to fill this important position in order to negotiate international partnerships for ZDF’s programming needs.”

Haverkamp said: “Strengthening international content partnerships is both an exciting and important task. I will explore the possibility of joint program development and financing for ZDF and then successfully implement it with the major international broadcasters and media houses.”

Haverkamp studied Media at the University of Siegen, Germany, and the University of Derby, England. He has held various positions at ZDF since 2002 and has been heading the program scheduling department for the broadcaster’s main program since 2008.

ZDF was the most-watched TV channel in Germany for the 11th time in a row in 2022.