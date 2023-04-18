‘Their Fight Is Our Fight’: Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Stands in Solidarity with WGA Strike Authorization Vote

The Writers’ Guild of Great Britain says it’s ready to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with its U.S. counterpart if a strike goes ahead.

“Many of their issues are our issues,” said WGGB chair Lisa Holdsworth in a statement shared with Variety.

“Their fight is our fight. We hope that the WGA reaches a deal but we are ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with our sister union and their members in support of every writer’s right to be paid a decent rate for their work, to be treated with respect and to be financially rewarded for the success of their work – including subsequent use and sales.”

Members of the Writers Guild of America voted to take industrial action on Monday as part of its ongoing contract negotiations. The vote showed a record turnout for the union, with 97.85% of members voting “yes” to a strike. It effectively gives union leadership the power to call a strike once the contract expires on May 1.

“The WGA membership has spoken with one voice,” said Holdsworth. “Our fellow writers in the States have shown the power of a union – collective strength and solidarity – in their demand for meaningful change in the treatment of writers.”

Last week, the WGGB Executive Council supported a motion that stated that if a WGA strike goes ahead, the U.K. union would advise its membership not to work on projects within the jurisdiction of the WGA for the duration of the strike.

More to come.