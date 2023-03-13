Warner Bros. Discovery, Prime Video Unveil Launch Date, Pricing of Warner Day Offer in France

Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon Prime Video have set the launch date and pricing for their ‘Warner Pass’ offer in France to March 16.

Priced at €9.99 per month, the offer will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels in France, and will boast all of HBO programs, along with 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, as well as their associated on-demand services. Subscribers will benefit from a 30-day free trial until April 3.

“The launch of Warner Pass exclusively as a Prime Video channel in France is the next step in our journey to become the destination for customers in France to find the best in storytelling, premium entertainment and sports,” said Brigitte Ricou-Bellan, Prime Video French Country Director.

“We are thrilled to expand our privileged relationship with Warner and join forces to delight the French audience,” added Ricou-Bellan.

Pierre Branco, general manager of Warner Bros. Discovery France, Benelux and Africa, said “the launch of the Warner Pass is a very important event for the French audience who will finally have access through one single subscription, at €9.99 ($10.7), to HBO and to the best offer of entertainment and sports content.”

This year’s ‘Warner Pass’ lineup includes new seasons of “Succession,” “Perry Mason,” “The Gilded Age,” “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Barry,” “Somebody Somewhere,” along with anticipated new series such as “True Detective: Night Country” and “The Idol and White House Plumbers.” Also included are HBO’s library shows, for instance “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos” and “Sex And The City.”

While ‘Warner Pass’ is a unique offering for the French market, Warner Bros. Discovery reiterated today its ambition to launch the combined streaming product in France as part of their European roll out in 2024.