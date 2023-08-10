Warner Bros. Discovery Ups Andrew Georgiou to President for U.K., Ireland

Andrew Georgiou upped to head of Warner Bros. Discovery’s media business in the U.K. and Ireland.

He replaces former general manager Antonio Ruiz, who recently left after just over a year in the post to return to Spain.

Georgiou will also continue as president and MD of WBD Sports Europe, which operates Eurosport and TNT Sports.

In his new role, he will oversee TV networks — including Discovery, TLC, Quest, Quest Red, Really and Cartoon Network as well as Discovery+ — plus consumer products and home entertainment. He will also support the company’s theatrical business.

Georgiou has been with the company since 2019 when he joined from Lagardère Sports and Entertainment to take on the role of president of Europsport.

“Andrew has excelled at the business, being both commercially savvy and able to get things done,” said Gerhard Zeiler, international president at Warner Bros. Discovery. “As we enter another important period during these transformative times for our broader business, I’m looking forward to working even more closely with Andrew to shape our path and best position our company for continued and longer-term success.”

Georgiou said: “It’s an honour to be asked to take on the U.K. and Ireland with such a proven and seasoned leadership team. My expanded role in many ways mirrors the ambition of the company – to combine and grow our entertainment and sports offering together across our TV networks and streaming businesses. With TNT Sports now live on all linear platforms and Discovery+, the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, and the football and rugby seasons kicking-off there could not be a better time to get started.”

Georgiou’s promotion is the latest exec re-shuffle for Warner Bros Discovery’s international arm after the departure of EMEA president and MD Priya Dogra earlier this week.