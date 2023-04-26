Viaplay U.K. Drama ‘Rebus’ Starts Shooting, Adds ‘Line of Duty’s’ Lucie Shorthouse

Viaplay’s first U.K. drama commission, “Rebus,” has gone into production in Scotland. The show has also added some new cast members including “Line of Duty’s” Lucie Shorthouse, Brian Ferguson (“The Ipcress File”) and Stuart Bowman (“The Serpent”).

They will join Richard Rankin (“Outlander”) as John Rebus, the much-loved character John Rebus from Ian Rankin’s bestselling novels.

“Rebus” tells the story of a Scottish police detective who “finds himself at a psychological crossroads,” according to the logline. “At odds with a job increasingly driven by corporate technocrats, involved in a toxic affair he knows he needs to end, and all but supplanted in his daughter’s life by his ex-wife’s wealthy new husband, Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play – either as a family man or a police officer. In a world of divisive politics and national discord, does the law still have meaning, or is everyone reverting to an older set of rules? And if so, why shouldn’t Rebus do so too?”

The series also stars Neshla Caplan (“The Rig”), Amy Manson (“Spencer”), Thoren Ferguson (“The Midwich Cuckoos”) and Mia McKenzie as Rebus’s child Sammy.

The six-part show, which is planned as a returning series, is produced by Eleventh Hour Films, written by Gregory Burke (“Entebbe”) and directed by Niall MacCormick (“Complicit”). Des Hamilton is the casting director.

It is set to stream on Viaplay in 2024.

Filippa Wallestam, Viaplay Group’s chief content officer, said: “It’s an exciting day that filming of ‘Rebus’ is now underway. We are proud to bring such a highly regarded character to audiences as our first U.K. commission, which will put Viaplay even more firmly on the drama map in the U.K. We found our Rebus in Richard Rankin and now have an equally stellar cast around him. It’s a privilege to work alongside the creative team at Eleventh Hour Films, Gregory Burke and Sir Ian Rankin to create this unique and compelling show.”

Jill Green, Paula Cuddy and Eve Gutierrez are executive producers for Eleventh Hour while Isabelle Hultén and Tomas Axelsson exec produce for Viaplay Group.

Ian Rankin and Gregory Burke are also executive producers.

Viaplay Content Distribution is handling global sales.