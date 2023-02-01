Viaplay, SF Studios Cast Nordic Stars Julia Ragnarsson, Erik Enge for Psychological Thriller ‘End of Summer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Julia Ragnarsson (“Two Sisters,” “Spring Tide”) and Erik Enge (“Tiger”) are the two leading stars of “End of Summer,” a psychological thriller series based Anders de la Motte’s bestselling Swedish novel of the same name. The show has been ordered by Viaplay and is being produced by Harmonica Films with SF Studios and Film i Skåne co-producing.

Jens Jonsson (“Young Wallander”) and Henrik Georgsson (“The Bridge”) are the head writers on the series which shot in Skåne in the southern part of Sweden and will premiere in the fall on Viaplay.

The cast also includes Simon J Berger (“Exit”), Torkel Petersson (“A Swedish Defence”), Per Ragnar (“Let the Right One In”), Linus James Nilsson, Anna Granath, Emelie Garbers, Henrik Norlén, Bahador Foladi, Vilhelm Blomgren and Lars Schilken.

The six-episode series opens on a summer evening in 1984 when a 5-year-old boy vanishes in rural southern Sweden. The police investigation fails to find the truth, leaving behind rumors, suspicion and a grieving family. Twenty years later, the boy’s older sister Vera is leading a group therapy session in Stockholm, when a young man describes a strangely familiar childhood memory of a disappearance. A shaken Vera travels home to her fractured family to uncover, once and for all, what really happened in the summer that never ended.

“This has really been a challenging and fantastic experience,” said Ragnarsson. The actor plays the series’ protagonist, Vera, whom she described as a “complex character.”

“End of Summer” is directed by Jens Jonsson (“Blinded,” “The Hunters”) and Henrik Georgsson (“The Bridge,” “Wallander”). Episode writers are Axel Stjärne, Jimmy Nivrén Olsson and Pontus Edvinsson. Worldwide sales are handled by Viaplay Content Distribution.



