Every U.S. Open Match to Air on Eurosport and Discovery+ Across Europe — Global Bulletin

HOW TO WATCH U.S. OPEN IN EUROPE

Warner Bros. Discovery Europe has revealed that it will air every match from this year’s U.S. Open on Eurosport and Discovery+ across 45 markets.

As tennis fans gear up for the final Grand Slam, taking place at Flushing Meadows in New York City, they will be able to stream the tournament live and on-demand. In addition, viewers in the Nordics will have access to free-to-air coverage centered on players representing Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

On-site coverage will be led by former U.S. Open champions John McEnroe and Mats Wilander, alongside Alex Corretja and Barbara Schett. Justine Henin will also provide her insight from Paris.

“This year marks the first of our renewed and long-term partnership with the USTA which enables us to bring our passion for tennis, deep sports expertise and industry-leading production to the US Open, a tournament we have shown for over two decades, expanding its reach for fans across Europe to savour,” said Scott Young, senior VP of content and production at WBD Sports Europe, in a statement. “We’ve already witnessed a Grand Slam season for the ages this year with new champions, young prodigies and legends of the game creating new chapters in sporting history. Our role is to connect our viewers with these athletes and we look forward to telling their stories in a way no other broadcaster can match, from the first point in qualifying to match point on Arthur Ashe on 10 September.”

Qualifying for the U.S. open begins on Aug. 22, with the tournament beginning on Aug. 28.

‘WATERLOO ROAD’ GETS DOUBLE SERIES ORDER

The BBC has recommissioned drama series “Waterloo Road” for two new series, in addition to its next series, which has already been filmed. That means three more instalments of “Waterloo Road” are en route.

Filming will begin in Manchester this fall, with each series consisting of eight 60-minute episodes. The original “Waterloo Road” ran form 2006 to 2015 and was rebooted in early 2023 with a new cast, including Angela Griffin, Adam Thomas and Kym Marsh as school staff. The show continues to be a hit on BBC iPlayer, where it one of the top three titles of the year for 16-34 year olds. “Waterloo Road” will continue to cast its key roles through open auditions at schools and youth clubs, and will offer workshops for those new to the industry.

“We’re beyond thrilled with the triumphant return of Waterloo Road, and so thankful to the BBC for committing to the show so fully,” executive producer Cameron Roach said in a statement. “We love that the show has the potential not only to be a crown jewel for BBC iPlayer, but also serve as a true beacon for training, and inspiring next generation talent. In addition to our open auditions and full-time production trainee placements for industry newcomers, our workshops across Greater Manchester this Summer for 14-16 year olds, in partnership with BBC Young Reporter, have truly demonstrated the infectious power of this show.”

U.K. FILM AND TV CHARITY ADDS EXTRA £500K OF SUPPORT

The U.K. Film and TV Charity has added another £500,000 ($637,000) to its budget in response to an 800% increase in support applications from industry workers in financial need. The charity’s partners from the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Prime Video have also pledged further donations.

The announcement comes as its new CEO, Marcus Ryder, prepares to speak at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival on Aug. 23. “Having weathered the pandemic as an industry, the cost-of-living crisis and other contributing factors like the impact of U.S. strikes on global production, and pressures on scripted and unscripted production budgets, see financial instability emerging as a growing concern and a significant contributor to the mental health and wellbeing of film, TV, and cinema workers, especially freelancers and other already marginalised workers,” Ryder said in a statement.

Industry workers who are experiencing financial need, debt or mental health concerns are encouraged to contact the Film and TV Charity via its free, 24/7 support line at 0800 054 0000 or by visiting http://www.filmtvcharity.org.uk.

ENGLAND VS. SPAIN WORLD CUP FINAL DRAWS 12 MILLION VIEWERS ON BBC ONE

Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final, during which Spain defeated England, drew 12 million viewers on BBC One. Marking England’s first time in a World Cup final since 1966, the match also garnered 3.9 million streams on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

The overall tournament led to 21.2 million people watching 15 minutes or more of BBC TV, and it was streamed 25.7 million times on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. This marks a 75% increase from the 2019 World Cup.

“We’re proud to be long-term partners for women’s football which continues its fantastic upward trajectory,” Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said in a statement. “The Lionesses came so close but they should be incredibly proud of reaching a World Cup final. It was a brilliant tournament for audiences and these figures prove once again that no one can bring the nation together for the big moments quite like the BBC across TV, iPlayer, Sounds and the Sport website.”