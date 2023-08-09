‘Ukraine’s Got Talent’ Documentary Set at Fremantle, STB – Global Bulletin

DOCUMENTARY

Fremantle and Ukraine’s STB are teaming on “Power of Talent,” a feature documentary on the lives of previous “Ukraine’s Got Talent” contestants, revealing the obstacles they face amidst the ongoing conflict.

The documentary will follow the journeys of Ukrainian acts including Light Balance Kids, Natasha Korotkina and Artem Fesko as they take to various “Got Talent” stages across the world. It will have the participation of format creator Simon Cowell, “Spain’s Got Talent” judge Edurne as well as “Ukraine’s Got Talent” judge Serhiy Prytula, whose volunteer efforts have raised more than $120 million in aid of Ukraine.

“Power of Talent” is produced by Starlight Media for STB Channel. Fremantle is handling global distribution. It will launch on Aug, 24, Ukrainian Independence Day, on STB.

Angela Neillis, senior VP non-scripted content, international at Fremantle said: “This is a film that inspires hope whilst featuring fantastic talent, which is what talent shows are all about.”

Cowell added: “Over the years we’ve made ‘Got Talent,’ we’ve met extraordinary people all over the world and this documentary will highlight some of the people we’ve met.”

General producer of programs at STB TV channel, Natalya Franchuk, said: “This film serves as a testament to the contestants and resilience of Ukrainian people and will showcase their talents on the world stage.”

PACKAGE DEAL

Germany’s RTL+ app is offering an all-inclusive entertainment package for €12.99 ($14.25) per month, which includes series, reality shows, live sports, films, music, audio books and podcasts and magazine titles from Gruner + Jahr. The package boasts over 55,000 hours of video and TV entertainment, over 120 million music titles, more than 100,000 audio books and radio plays from top publishers and authors as well as several thousand podcast formats, including around 200 in-house productions by RTL+. The service is growing and has some 4.5 million subscribers.

Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Germany, said: “We have reached a milestone with the launch of our all-inclusive entertainment offering. We know from current studies that when selecting streaming services, users pay close attention to where they can get the greatest variety of content at the most attractive price. That’s why our multimedia app, which offers all media types in one app and at a price of €12.99, comes at exactly the right time.”

AWARDS

Rock photographer Henry Diltz has been announced as the recipient of this year’s Icon Award at the Abbey Road Studios Music Photography Awards 2023. The legendary snapper has photographed artists including the Eagles, Joni Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix and David Cassidy over the years.

“An extraordinary photographer and storyteller, Henry’s work defined an era of music history with some of the most intimate, natural and genuine moments in rock iconography,” said Abbey Road Studios managing director Sally Davies. “We are thrilled to honour his lifetime contribution to the art of music photography with the Icon Award 2023.”

Last year’s winner was New York-based Eric Johnson.