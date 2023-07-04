U.K. Media Regulatory Body Chief Clarifies Position on Politicians Doubling Up as Newsreaders: ‘Our Rules Ensure Strict Safeguards’

As three separate investigations involving serving politicians also acting as newsreaders are underway, Melanie Dawes, chief executive of U.K. media regulator Ofcom, has clarified the body’s position on the matter.

In an article originally published in the Telegraph and subsequently on the Ofcom website on Tuesday, Dawes wrote: “The Broadcasting Code is clear that serving politicians cannot be a newsreader, interviewer or reporter in any news program, unless there is an exceptional editorial justification. And in those exceptional cases, their political allegiance must be made clear to the audience. News programs will usually involve newsreaders directly addressing the audience, and may include reporter packages or live reports, with a mix of video and reporter items.”

Dawes added that outside of news programs, such as current affairs formats which typically feature more in-depth discussion, analysis, interviews and long-form video reports, there’s no Ofcom rule that prevents a serving politician or political candidate from hosting – provided they aren’t standing in an election taking place, or about to take place.

“During election periods, for example, we’re clear that candidates cannot present any programs,” Dawes wrote.

Dawes said: “Outside news programs, our rules have always allowed presenters to give their own views on controversial political matters on air, as long as other viewpoints are reflected. However, one area which has sparked vigorous debate recently – and which some argue stretches the principle of due impartiality to its limits – is the rise of the politician as the presenter. Today it’s not uncommon to see figures from across the political spectrum fronting listener phone-ins on the radio, or panel and interview shows on TV. But our rules ensure strict safeguards.”

Ofcom’s due impartiality rules respect broadcasters’ freedom to make editorial and creative choices and the rights of viewers and listeners to receive a range of information and ideas, including controversial opinions that challenge the mainstream or status quo, Dawes wrote.

“But for all their importance, our due impartiality rules are sometimes misunderstood. A common misconception is that due impartiality means ‘neutrality.’ Or that it’s a mathematical construct whereby equal airtime must be given to all sides of a debate. Not so. That small word ‘due’ is extremely important. It means ‘adequate or appropriate to the subject and nature of the program.’ So when we apply our rules we take account of a number of contextual factors, including the nature of the subject, the type of programme and channel, and the likely expectation of the audience,” Dawes wrote.

Ofcom’s three ongoing broadcast standards investigations are into GB News and Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV and involve Conservative party members of parliament Esther McVey, Philip Davies and Jacob Rees-Mogg, Alba party leader and former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond and Richard Tice, leader of the Reform U.K. party.