Two Daughters Entertainment Taps Former Hasbro SVP Finn Arnesen as COO (EXCLUSIVE)

Former Hasbro exec Finn Arnesen has been tapped as chief operating officer of U.K. production company Two Daughters Entertainment.

Arnesen’s remit will be to expand the company’s IP portfolio and increase revenue across the business by implementing a creative and commercial strategy. He will report to James Reatchlous, Two Daughters’ founder and CEO.

At Hasbro, Arnesen was senior VP of local distribution and development at the company’s in-house studio, overseeing properties including “My Little Pony” and “Transformers.” He has also worked at “Warhammer” owner Games Workshop and Cartoon Network, where he developed and launched original IP such as “The Amazing World of Gumball.”

Two Daughters is best known for kids’ animation “Moley,” which features the voices of Warwick Davis, Jessica Henwick, Stanley Tucci and Gemma Arterton. It is available in the U.S. on Warner Bros Discovery’s Boomerang as well as free-to-air network POP in the U.K. Now the company is focused on rolling out three new properties as well as expanding “Moley’s” network in merchandise and licensing across the world.

“I am delighted to join Two Daughters at this time of expansion and to work with James to build on the success he has had thus far with Moley, and the amazing story behind its creation,” said Arnesen. “The company has solid investment and a dynamic business model, so I am looking forward to playing my part in growing this business and bringing engaging and entertaining IP to global kids and family audiences.”

Reatchlous added: “We are thrilled to have Finn on board to bring his wealth of experience in kids and family entertainment to the company and help us continue to go from strength to strength.”