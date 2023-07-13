True Crime Specialist Indies Form Association for Genre Best Practices

Leading true crime specialist indies have teamed to launch the Association of True Crime Producers (ATCP) in the U.K. and Ireland.

Avalon, First Look TV, ITN Productions, Monster Films, Peninsula Television, Phoenix Television, Rare TV, Revelation Films, Title Role and Woodcut Media, have formed the ATCP, a non-profit association, to establish best practice guidelines for the genre. They have set clear guidelines, which put victims and their families at the centre of the production process and aim to enhance current best practice in duty of care.

The member production companies will meet regularly and have committed to ensure that all members conform to the highest ethical standards and support the continuing integrity and success of true crime production. The aims of the initiative are being communicated to the broadcast industry, victims’ groups, and other representative bodies to ensure that all parties involved in true crime content are aware of the association’s pledges.

Membership is open to TV and film production companies, digital or podcast content producers, or individuals directly engaged in the production of true crime content for U.K. and Ireland or international consumption.

ATCP chair and Woodcut Media founder Kate Beal said: “As true crime producers, we care deeply for those impacted by the stories we tell and have a duty of care to look after all those involved – from the contributors through to the production teams. The creation of the ATCP is the first step, allowing us to join forces under the one umbrella to take collective responsibility, share ideas, assess protocol and maintain the reputation of the genre. I’m very grateful to my peers for collaborating on this meaningful and timely project.”