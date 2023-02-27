‘The Traitors’ Scores Season 2 From BBC

The BBC is staying 100% loyal to “The Traitors.”

The public broadcaster officially greenlit a second season of the smash hit reality series, which is the biggest entertainment launch for the BBC in two years. Casting is now open for the next competition.

“The Traitors,” which aired in December, has had 34 million views on BBC streaming service iPlayer. The Studio Lambert-produced show was the biggest new series for young audiences across all BBC titles last year, and the highest rating new entertainment series on the public broadcaster since at least 2017 for young audiences.

Referencing her legendary knitwear on Season 1, host Claudia Winkleman said: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, says: “Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit ‘The Traitors’ with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense. We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and the Faithfuls.”

“The Traitors” (12 x 60’) is produced by Studio Lambert Scotland for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Executive producers for Studio Lambert Scotland are Mike Cotton, Sarah Fay and Toni Ireland, and the production executive is Abi Lambrinos. Commissioning editors for the BBC are Neil McCallum and Syeda Irtizaali.

The original Dutch version of “The Traitors” was created by Marc Pos, and developed by All3Media’s IDTV & RTL Creative Unit and produced by IDTV. All3Media International is distributing the format worldwide and is selling the tape versions of both the U.K. and U.S. show, which it also produced via Studio Lambert.