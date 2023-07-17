TNT Sports Goes Live, Replacing BT Sport, With Discovery+ as U.K. Platform

TNT Sports went live on Tuesday across the U.K. and Ireland, replacing BT Sport.

The rebrand was revealed earlier this year as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery joint venture. TNT Sports is already used as WBD’s sports brand in Latin America and the U.S.

TNT Sports will present the premium live sports rights previously carried by BT Sport including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, cricket, UFC, Boxing and WWE. In addition, the Olympic Games Paris 2024, grand slam tennis tournaments, including the Australian Open and Roland-Garros and cycling grand tours, including the Tour de France, will be available.

Discovery+ is the U.K. home for TNT Sports. It will be available under a premium plan, priced at £29.99 ($39.25) per month, which is the same price as was previously charged for a BT sport monthly Pass. In the U.K., TNT Sports is available across all major TV platforms including BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media. Existing BT Sport customers are able to access TNT Sports without needing to take any further action. In Ireland, TNT Sports is available via Sky, Now, Virgin Media and Vodafone.

Celebrity presenters include Laura Woods, Reshmin Chowdhury, Lynsey Hipgrave and Jules Breach, while soccer pundits on the service include Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch, Joe Cole, Rachel Brown-Finnis, Owen Hargreaves, Steve McManaman, Joleon Lescott, Michael Owen, Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage.

Tuesday also sees the launch of TNTSports.co.uk.

Andrew Georgiou, board member of the joint venture and president and managing director, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “TNT Sports goes live with a new and contemporary brand, a fabulous new and exciting line-up of talent, great value for viewers as well as flexible ways to buy and watch. From today, fans can watch TNT Sports in the same places they enjoyed BT Sport and without any interruption to their access. In addition, with TNT Sports now on Discovery+ in the U.K. we can begin to deliver a simple and even more compelling offer that appeals to the whole household, combining more live sport together with entertainment. We believe this is an exceptional value proposition for fans offering a compelling combination of sport and entertainment that is unique to Discovery+.”

