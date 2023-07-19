‘Timewasters’ Creator Daniel Lawrence Taylor’s BBC Comedy Drama ‘Boarders’ Unveils Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

A cast of emerging talent has been set for BBC comedy-drama “Boarders,” from Daniel Lawrence Taylor, creator of the BAFTA nominated “Timewasters.”

The 6 x 45′ series produced by Studio Lambert (“The Nest”) in association with All3Media International, follows the lives of five talented underprivileged Black students from inner-city London who win scholarships to St. Gilbert’s, an elite boarding school. Stepping out of the urban metropolis, they experience the highs and lows of boarding school, learn about themselves, their identity and what life on the other side looks like.

“Boarders” will star Josh Tedeku (“Supacell”), Jodie Campbell (“Bulletproof”) and Myles Kamwendo (“The School for Good and Evil”) alongside Sekou Diaby and Aruna Jalloh, both making their screen debuts. Lawrence Taylor will play a mentor figure to the students.

The cast also includes Derek Riddell (“Happy Valley”), Niky Wardley (“Queen of Oz”), Harry Gilby (“Tolkien”), Tallulah Grieve (“Our Ladies”), Rosie Graham (“The School for Good and Evil”), Georgina Sadler (“The A List”) and Assa Kanoute, making her screen debut.

“Boarders” was created by Lawrence Taylor, who also serves as lead writer and was joined in the writing room by Emma Dennis-Edwards, Yemi Oyefuwa and Ryan Calais Cameron. The series is directed by Ethosheia Hylton and Sarmad Masud, with Ali MacPhail serving as producer and Carleen Beadle-Larcombe as line producer. Executive producers are Daniel Lawrence Taylor, Susan Hogg and Maddie Sinclair for Studio Lambert and Nawfal Faizullah and Ayela Butt for the BBC.

Filming is underway in the Southwest of England and “Boarders” is due to air on BBC Three and iPlayer in 2024. All3Media International is distributing “Boarders” globally.

Lawrence Taylor said: “I’ve been gifted with the most incredible cast and creative team who are injecting so much joy and energy into the show. I hope the audience loves it as much as we’re loving making it.”

Hogg added: “Daniel is a superb writer and actor. He has the courage and insight to tackle a tough premise through the lens of comedy. Blessed with a hugely talented cast, ‘Boarders’ is a bold and original comedy drama, both heartfelt and hilarious. The series hits the sweet spot between laughter and tears that the audience will love.”

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, said: “The series takes us on a journey through the eyes of five young adults in a way that’s refreshing, informative, and hilariously funny – we can’t wait for BBC Three viewers to join in on the fun.”

Maartje Horchner, executive VP, content at All3Media International, said: “Daniel Lawrence Taylor, with Studio Lambert and the BBC, has created a revealing and immensely engaging and entertaining world at St. Gilbert’s – a contemporary comedy of manners with a lot of heart that we are delighted to represent globally.”

