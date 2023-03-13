Prime Video Cancels Alfred Molina-Led ‘Three Pines’ After One Season

Canada-set mystery series “Three Pines” has been by canceled by Prime Video after just one season.

The streamer confirmed to Variety that it has opted not to bring the Alfred Molina-starring show back for another run following an eight-episode first season that wrapped on Dec. 23.

“We are proud of the work done on the series and the opportunity to work with great partners,” a representative for Prime told Variety via email.

“Three Pines” was produced by Sony Pictures Television-owned Left Bank Pictures and aired exclusively on Prime Video in Canada, U.S., U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Greenland. The series is based on Canadian author Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache series of novels, which take place in and around a remote, fictional Quebec village called Three Pines.

The first season spanned four murder mysteries inspired by the books, with two episodes dedicated to each case. The series ended on a cliff-hanger for the Gamache character (Molina), whose life was on the line as his team raced to find him.

Rossif Sutherland starred as Sgt. Jean-Guy Beauvoir, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers played Sgt. Isabelle Lacoste and Sarah Booth was the rookie agent Yvette Nichol. During its run, the series was praised for its strong portrayal of Indigenous characters and issues.

“It has been difficult to process the news that there will be no second season of #ThreePines,” Tailfeathers wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show. It meant the world to me knowing that this show resonated with such a massive global audience. As an Indigenous actor, I never thought I’d have the opportunity to be the leading woman on a #1 show like this. It was huge. Our stories matter and this show demonstrated that audiences, regardless of background, are hungry for Indigenous content.”

Showrunner Emilia di Giorlamo, who left production at the end of Season 1 to work on another project, also shared an update with followers on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the overwhelming messages about ‘Three Pines.’ I know there’s a lot of disappointment that the show won’t be returning and I’m sad for the wonderful cast, crew and fans,” she wrote.

“I was not involved in the conversations and negotiations around renewal but I have been told Left Bank, Sony & Prime Video all wanted to bring the show back but were unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

Prime Video and Left Bank declined to comment further on this story.