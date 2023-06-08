‘This Morning’ Advertises for a New Producer Who ‘Thrives on the Buzz’ of Live Television

Embattled daytime show “This Morning” is advertising for a new producer.

The job, which pays £40,000 to £50,000 per year, is unrelated to the recent fall-out from the Phillip Schofield scandal. “It’s to replace someone who was promoted and has been live for some weeks,” says a source.

ITV is looking for a producer who “thrives on the buzz” of live television and has an “abundance of ideas” to support anchor Holly Willoughby and guest hosts including Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, according to the job description, which is currently live on LinkedIn.

“This Morning” was rocked by the resignation of Willoughby’s longtime co-host Phillip Schofield last month, following tension between the two anchors. Schofield subsequently revealed that he had had an affair with a young runner on the show, whom he’d known since the runner was a teenager.

In the ensuing fall-out, ITV boss Carolyn McCall has been called into a parliamentary Culture committee meeting to discuss safeguarding while former “This Morning” employees, including on-screen medic Dr. Ranj Singh and head of news Emily Maddick released damning accounts of their time on the show, with Singh calling the atmosphere “toxic.”

“Are you a talented and experienced TV producer with an abundance of ideas for programme content?” reads the job advertisement, which was posted a week ago. “Do you possess strong creative and editorial judgement and thrive on the buzz of working within a live broadcasting environment? Do you have what it takes to produce and output at least two and a half hours of live TV every week?”

“If the answer is ‘yes’, we have a fantastic opportunity to join our team on This Morning as a Producer.”