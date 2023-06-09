‘The Witcher’ Immersive Maze, Themed Ice Cream Van Heading to U.K.

U.K. fans of Netflix series “The Witcher” are in for a sweet treat this summer as the streamer launches a free interactive maze and ice cream van tour themed to the show.

To mark the show’s upcoming third season Netflix is inviting fans “to experience the world of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri with an immersive ‘Witcher’ themed maze,” they unveiled today.

Season 3, the first part of which drops on June 29, will feature Henry Cavill’s last outing as Geralt before he is replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

“The Witcher” maze (which is restricted to those aged 13+) will be located at The Outernet on Tottenham Court Road in London. It will be open, free of charge, from June 29 to July 2.

“The journey begins at the Belleteyn Festival where singing bards will guide you into the maze, but beware of the unexpected, a beast lurks within,” reads the synopsis for the maze. “Find your way out and you shall be rewarded, as you digitally capture your moment of glory and bask in your bravery at The Witcher Bathhouse.”

For those that can’t get to the capital, the streamer is sending a “Witcher”-themed ice cream van to 15 towns across the U.K. which will be dispensing free treats. (For tour dates see below).

The second volume of “The Witcher” Season 3 will follow on July 27.

“The Witcher” ice cream van will make the following stops across the U.K.:

Friday 23rd June – Bristol

Saturday 24th June – Swansea

29th June – 2nd July – London, The Outernet

Thursday 6th July – Leeds

Friday 7th July – Sheffield

Saturday 8th July – Manchester

Sunday 9th July – Liverpool

Friday 14th July – Newcastle

Saturday 15th July – Edinburgh

Sunday 16th July – Glasgow

Monday 17th July – Belfast

Thursday 20th July – Portsmouth

Friday 21st July – Brighton

Saturday 22nd July – Bournemouth

Sunday 23rd July – Plymouth