‘The Witcher’ Star Anya Chalotra on Yennefer’s ‘New Phase,’ How She Feels About Liam Hemsworth Replacing Henry Cavill

Anya Chalotra has enchanted “The Witcher” audience as Yennefer of Vengerberg for two seasons, and reprises the role again in Season 3 — this time promising a “new phase” for the sorceress.

Last year, her co-star Henry Cavill shockingly revealed that this season is set to be his last (the role of Geralt will be taken over by Liam Hemsworth), but Chalotra isn’t going anywhere. “There are so many situations Yennefer hasn’t been in yet,” the actor tells Variety. “And it’s only until I experience that with the character that I know where she would go, how she chooses to get out of a certain situation or get into one.”

Chalotra — who was as surprised by Cavill’s exit as the fans were (“We didn’t know until after we’d filmed Season 3,” she says) — has already been in touch with Hemsworth by email, and is “excited” for him to bring a new energy to the show.

Ahead of Season 3, Volume 1 of “The Witcher” dropping on June 29 (Volume 2 will follow on July 27), Chalotra sat down with Variety to discuss Yennefer and Geralt’s relationship, her chemistry with Hemsworth and the other projects she hopes to take on some day.

What can you tell us about Yennefer’s arc this season?

Well, after how we finished last season and that portrayal, she’s got a lot of work to do. She’s really got to make it up to Geralt and Ciri — or rather, prove that she can be trusted. And figure out what she wants as well. I think a lot of ego has dropped at the end of last season, and so she’s in a new phase of her life.

Is there anything that has been in the books that you haven’t had a chance to do on screen?

There’s a lot that we haven’t been able to tell. We’ve all had to come to terms with the fact that we are doing a different take on these novels. There are so many moments in the books that we all love, and love for a reason, that we’ve managed to do — and have a good go at. And hopefully it’s affected people, the fans, the people who love the books.

What’s been your favourite part of playing Yennefer so far?

It is quite difficult [to choose]. I’d say the costumes are incredible, and just wearing them makes you feel amazing. So that’s a highlight.

Are you corseted into them?

I was in Season 1. As soon as Lucinda [Wright, costume designer] came on board [in Season 2], those corsets were out. There are certain dresses that we have to wear that have a more formal structure to them, but not as much corsets. And it’s a collaboration, so we do get to say what we can breathe in and not, which helps with other physical demands.

But [Yennefer’s] taught me so much. She goes through this huge transformation and changes so much of her exterior to feel more powerful, but she realises that what’s inside still remains, and those insecurities still remain. And it’s actually the relationships she’s developed on the continent that are the things which help her evolve in the way she wants to and make her feel more powerful. So I think that’s something that I’ve learned from her as well on my journey.

I mean, I’ve played this role for five years now. In those formative years I’ve gone through that as well, for sure, especially in this industry when social media exists, and so much of my life is online and constantly having to look at myself. It’s really helped with that.

What’s it been like working with Henry Cavill, especially as he’s so involved in the creative aspects of the show?

He’s very involved in his understanding and portrayal of this character, and it’s something that he’s always been so passionate about from day one, about these characters and this story. That’s all I’ve ever known is his dedication to Geralt and to this narrative.

Is working with someone who’s also a fan of the show quite intense?

No, it’s a breath of fresh air to have someone to work with that loves the material. It really is. Because he knows more than anyone about the world of “The Witcher,” and all the rules and regulations and the terms and “Witcher” knowledge — he’s up there. So to work with that, it’s a blessing because there are days when you might disbelieve the world a little bit more than the next. And he’s there to go, “Hang on, we’ve got this.”

What can we expect to see from Yennefer and Geralt this season?

They come together in this season, and we get to tell another stage of their relationship, which is different to maybe the first season.

Do they get together physically?

I don’t know whether I can say. But they are together.

What was it like to find out that Henry was leaving? Did you know before you wrapped that this would be his last season?

We didn’t know until after we’d filmed Season 3. And it’s always emotional filming at the end of any season — you know, that last scene you do with the people that you’ve worked with for eight months. It’s always like, “Aw,” but you live in that moment. And we didn’t know till post filming.

I think we will all feel that loss. He’s been with us since day one. We’ve been through a lot together. It’s been five years of not only this world that we have in “The Witcher,” but COVID — all these things that we’ve gone through together, and it’s a strong bond. But with anything we do it comes to an end. Henry is moving on from this, and that’s really exciting. We’ve had a wonderful five years with him, and I’m excited for new energy to come in as well. Liam will be brilliant, I’m sure. I haven’t spoken to him yet — well, I have spoken to him but I haven’t met him. So yeah, I’m excited for that.

Have you spoken to him on Zoom?

Just on email. We haven’t had the opportunity [to Zoom] yet.

Is it going to be challenging to play opposite a new Geralt?

I wonder how they’re going to do it. I haven’t read anything, so I really do wonder how they’re going to bring this character into the audience’s life who have been with us for five years. I’m excited; it’s all unknown.

You’ve built a unique chemistry with Henry over the last five years. Will that be hard to replicate with Liam?

We haven’t had a chemistry test. I wasn’t part of that process [of his casting]. But I’m very excited to see what his Geralt is. And only then will we realise what dynamics we have as a group.

What would you like to do outside “The Witcher”?

I’d love to do a film — I’ve never done that. I’d love to take the pace down a bit. I wonder whether that lends itself to doing a film? Maybe not, I don’t know how it works.

I want to do so much. I want to do more theatre — it’s where I started, it’s what I love. I love the ethos, I love the collaboration, the communication, being with a group of people and looking them in the eye before you do a scene. I love motion capture, I love animation. I love working with my voice. Give me anything. I really want to stretch myself, whatever that may be.

How about writing or directing?

Right now, that’s not me. I love editing scripts. I think I see myself more in that vein rather than as a writer or a director right now. As a director, I don’t think I have that confidence yet. I don’t think I understand myself enough. I think there’s so much uncertainty in the world, I feel it’d be a daunting task.

Is there a dream role you’d live to play?

It hasn’t been written yet.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.